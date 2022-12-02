YARMOUTH – A fire in the fireplace reportedly extended from the chimney into the walls of a house in Yarmouth. Firefighters were called to Brewster Road in Yarmouth just before 4 PM Friday afternoon. Crews were working to knock down the flames. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Chimney fire extends into walls of house in Yarmouth
December 2, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Steamship Authority Acquires Third New Vessel
- Hyannis Roadwork Continues Friday
- Eversource Battery Project for Provincetown Completed
- Falmouth Christmas Parade Set For Sunday
- Tobey Hospital to Receive COVID Reimbursements From Feds
- Holtec Updating Permit to Potentially Allow Wastewater Discharge
- State Rideshare Law Amended to Aid Regional Airports
- Cape Cod Healthcare to Host Meeting on Community Benefits
- Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 79
- UK Royals Traveling to Boston with Eye on Environment Prize
- Sunday Journal – Child and Family Service’s Christmas Wishes
- Sunday Journal – Turtle Stranding Season Begins with New England Aquarium’s Adam Kennedy
- State Officials Highlight Collaboration at Opioid Roundtable