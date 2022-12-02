You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Chimney fire extends into walls of house in Yarmouth

Chimney fire extends into walls of house in Yarmouth

December 2, 2022



YARMOUTH – A fire in the fireplace reportedly extended from the chimney into the walls of a house in Yarmouth. Firefighters were called to Brewster Road in Yarmouth just before 4 PM Friday afternoon. Crews were working to knock down the flames. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

