MARSTONS MILLS – Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Firefighters were called to a chimney fire in the 200 block of Old Mill Road in Marstons Mills about 4 PM Thursday. Crews removed fuel from the stove and extinguished the fire in the chimney. No injuries were reported.
Chimney fire extinguished in Marstons Mills
March 4, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Eager to Act, Biden and Democrats Leave Republicans Behind
- Biden Stands By May Timeline for Vaccines for All US Adults
- Educators and School Staff to Become Eligible for COVID Vaccine
- State Lottery Increases Net Profit Projection
- Women United Provides Grant to A Baby Center
- Barnstable Releases Informational Guide on Accessory Dwelling Units
- Mashpee Selectmen Consider Outdoor Town Meeting
- Cape Cod Healthcare Stresses Responsibility After Vaccinations
- Six Cape Towns Receive Funds for Housing Rehab and Childcare
- Registration for 4C’s Vaccine Clinics Opens Friday
- States Rapidly Expanding Vaccine Access as Supplies Surge
- NOAA Extends Right Whale Protection Zones to Mid-March
- Biden Urges Senate Dems to Rally Behind $1.9T Virus Bill