You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Chimney fire extinguished in Marstons Mills

Chimney fire extinguished in Marstons Mills

March 4, 2021

MARSTONS MILLS – Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Firefighters were called to a chimney fire in the 200 block of Old Mill Road in Marstons Mills about 4 PM Thursday. Crews removed fuel from the stove and extinguished the fire in the chimney. No injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 