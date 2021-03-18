You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Chimney fire spreads into roof and ceiling of Bourne residence

Chimney fire spreads into roof and ceiling of Bourne residence

March 18, 2021

BOURNE – Fire broke out at a residence in Bourne sometime after midnight. The call came in for a chimney fire at 1 Old Head Of The Bay Road. Firefighters arrived to fine fire showing on.the roofline and in the attic. Mutual aid from Onset and Plymouth covered the Bourne fire station. Part of the chimney collapsed. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

