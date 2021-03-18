BOURNE – Fire broke out at a residence in Bourne sometime after midnight. The call came in for a chimney fire at 1 Old Head Of The Bay Road. Firefighters arrived to fine fire showing on.the roofline and in the attic. Mutual aid from Onset and Plymouth covered the Bourne fire station. Part of the chimney collapsed. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Chimney fire spreads into roof and ceiling of Bourne residence
March 18, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Mass. General Public Can Get Vaccinated Starting April 19
- Schools Weigh Whether to Seat Students Closer Together
- Baker Signs Bill Extending Mail-In Voting Through June
- Offshore Wind Farm Pushing for Fall Construction
- Harwich Selectmen Vote to Postpone Town Meeting
- Barnstable County Fair Announces Tentative 2021 Return
- Orleans Roadwork Expected to Cause Detours, Delays
- Pandemic Relief and Vote-By-Mail Bills Win Beacon Hill Support
- Nantucket Chamber of Commerce Chooses New CEO
- State’s First Brazilian COVID Variant Detected in Barnstable County
- Barnstable County to Host Vaccine Clinics This Week
- State Rep Xiarhos Supports Financial Relief Bill For Small Businesses and Workers
- Chatham Council on Aging to Host Session on VA Services