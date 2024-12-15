You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Chimney fire spreads to wall of house in Bourne

Chimney fire spreads to wall of house in Bourne

December 14, 2024

BOURNE – A chimney fire spread into the wall of a home in Bourne Friday evening. Firefighters rushed to the Russell Road location sometime after 8:30 PM Friday and were able to open up the wall and knock down the flames. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

