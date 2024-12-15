BOURNE – A chimney fire spread into the wall of a home in Bourne Friday evening. Firefighters rushed to the Russell Road location sometime after 8:30 PM Friday and were able to open up the wall and knock down the flames. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Chimney fire spreads to wall of house in Bourne
December 14, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
