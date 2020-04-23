Updated: Eastham Fire responds to chimney fire, brush fire

EASTHAM – The Eastham Fire Department reports they received a 911 call at 1:12 pm for a possible chimney fire at 75 Briggs Field Road. Police units arrived to report smoke coming from the walls of the home. Eastham crews on Engine 155 discovered that the heat from a wood stove ignited structural members in the walls of the home. One handline was stretched and the fire was extinguished. All occupants were evacuated from the building. Mutual Aid was received from Orleans and Wellfleet Fire departments.

Extensive overhaul kept units on scene for approximately 2 hours.

During this time, a brush fire was reported at 1 Shortys Way. Eastham Forestry 158 responded along with the National Park Service Forestry Unit. An area of approximately 30’ x 60’ was involved in fire. The area was extinguished and overhauled in about 30 minutes. No injuries were reported at either incident.

All units were back in quarters by 4 pm.