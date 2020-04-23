You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Updated: Eastham Fire responds to chimney fire, brush fire

Updated: Eastham Fire responds to chimney fire, brush fire

April 23, 2020

EASTHAM – The Eastham Fire Department reports they received a 911 call at 1:12 pm for a possible chimney fire at 75 Briggs Field Road. Police units arrived to report smoke coming from the walls of the home. Eastham crews on Engine 155 discovered that the heat from a wood stove ignited structural members in the walls of the home. One handline was stretched and the fire was extinguished. All occupants were evacuated from the building. Mutual Aid was received from Orleans and Wellfleet Fire departments.
Extensive overhaul kept units on scene for approximately 2 hours.

During this time, a brush fire was reported at 1 Shortys Way. Eastham Forestry 158 responded along with the National Park Service Forestry Unit. An area of approximately 30’ x 60’ was involved in fire. The area was extinguished and overhauled in about 30 minutes. No injuries were reported at either incident.

All units were back in quarters by 4 pm.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 