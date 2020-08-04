You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Citizen lauded for alerting National Park Rangers to ATV damaging property near Race Point Light

Citizen lauded for alerting National Park Rangers to ATV damaging property near Race Point Light

August 4, 2020


PROVINCETOWN – On Monday, rangers responded to a report of an ATV operating on the oversand (ORV) route near Race Point. Rangers were able to stop the vehicle and conduct an investigation that resulted in the suspect receiving multiple federal charges relating to improper ORV use. Seashore staff are conducting further investigation to determine whether the off-route driving impacted any shorebird nesting.

This investigation would not have been successful if a member of the public had not taken the initiative to call in a tip. If you see anything suspicious in Cape Cod National Seashore, please call their 24 hour law enforcement dispatch center at 617-242-5659 or 911 for emergencies.

