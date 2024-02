BOURNE – Bourne Police report that Clay Pond Road in the area of Cliff Road is closed due to a utility pole leaning over the roadway as a result of the gusty winds.

BARNSTABLE – Traffic lights are reported out on Iyannough Road (Route 132) at Attuck’s Lane. Barnstable Police are onscene helping to direct traffic. Remember non-functioning traffic lights should be treated as a 4 way stop.