Cleaner accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Lowe's in Wareham

January 21, 2021


WAREHAM – On Thursday, January 14, Wareham Police detectives were contacted by the Organized Retail Crime Investigation Unit of Lowe’s regarding an ongoing larceny issue at their Wareham store.

The detectives began a joint investigation with the team from Lowe’s. They conducted several days of investigation and determined that a man who was contracted to clean the store was stealing items and transporting them to New Bedford. The stolen items were being brought to 1407 Acushnet Avenue, and were being off loaded into a business at that location.

On Thursday, January 21, Wareham Police detectives applied for and received three search warrants and two arrest warrants from the Wareham District Court. Shortly afterward with the assistance of the New Bedford Police and Massachusetts State Police, the warrants were served at 1407 and 1401 Acushnet Avenue. During the search, $20,000 worth of stolen items were located. A truck had to be utilized to bring all of the items back to the Wareham store.

(l-r) Oscar Ortiz, Eric Ramos

Oscar Ortiz (46) and Eric Ramos (34), both of New Bedford, were arrested on the warrants by detectives.

The investigation remains active and it is believed that nearly $100,000 worth of goods were stolen from the store in the last several months.

Photos by Wareham Police/CWN

