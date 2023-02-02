CHATHAM – Early Tuesday morning, Air Station Cape Cod MH-60T and HC-144A crews responded to a fishing vessel requiring immediately medical assistance for a crew member who experienced a severe head injury 90 miles east of Chatham. After battling difficult sea conditions, low visibility, and snow, the helicopter crew safely transferred the individual to a higher level of car.
Coast Guard airlifts ailing fisherman off Chatham
February 1, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Tom Brady Retires at 45, Insisting This Time It’s ‘For Good’
- Mayflower Wind Holding Nantucket Info Session
- Massachusetts Abortion Hotline Now Offers Free Legal Advice
- Plan to Ban PFAS Filed by State Legislators
- Updated: Public Health Officials Denounce Proposed Title Five Changes
- West Chatham Site Still in Play for Future Senior Center
- Nantucket Schools Hit by Ransomware Attack
- Sports Betting Opens in Massachusetts
- Planning Experts Give Update on Downtown Hyannis Redesign
- Latest Phinney’s Lane Road Work to Continue Through Feb. 2
- State Says West Tisbury Fire Station Likely PFAS Source
- Barnstable County Doubles Down on Need for Broadband
- President Biden to End COVID-19 Emergencies on May 11