Coast Guard airlifts ailing fisherman off Chatham

February 1, 2023

U.S. Coast Guard/CWN

CHATHAM – Early Tuesday morning, Air Station Cape Cod MH-60T and HC-144A crews responded to a fishing vessel requiring immediately medical assistance for a crew member who experienced a severe head injury 90 miles east of Chatham. After battling difficult sea conditions, low visibility, and snow, the helicopter crew safely transferred the individual to a higher level of car.

