Coast Guard airlifts fisherman 130 miles off Cape Cod

CAPE COD – The Coast Guard medevaced an injured fisherman 132 miles east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Tuesday.

At approximately 6:30 a.m., Coast Guard District One watchstanders received a notification from the crew of the commercial fishing vessel Mary Anne, home-ported in New Bedford, Massachusetts, reporting a 56-year-old crewmember was experiencing severe abdominal pain.

A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched, and safely hoisted the fisherman at approximately 9:30 a.m.

He was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital for care.