CAPE COD – An Air Station Cape Cod aircrew evacuated a patient suffering from severe abdominal pain 80 miles east of Cape Cod. The patient was hoisted in 25 knot winds, seas up to 10 feet, and ceilings as low as 100’ above the water, after which he was transferred to EMS at Hyannis. Another safe and successful medevac in the books!
Coast Guard airlifts ill mariner 80 miles off Cape Cod
April 30, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Mike Festa with AARP Massachusetts
- Sunday Journal – John Garner with the Cape Cod Baseball League
- Sunday Journal – Heather Mead with Heritage Museums and Gardens
- Massachusetts House OKs its Version of $47.7B State Budget
- Cape Resident and Vet Advocate Announces Pats’ Draft Pick
- COVID Task Force Aiming for 75% Vaccine Rate by Memorial Day
- State of Cape Cod Summit to Examine Local Issues
- U.S. Recovery from Pandemic Recession Showing Momentum
- Keating Backs Biden’s Social Expansions
- Cape Cod Healthcare Expands Hours at COVID Vaccine Clinic
- Biden’s Declaration: America’s Democracy ‘Is Rising Anew’
- Falmouth Police Station Renovation Plan Moving Forward
- Provincetown Residents to Decide Several Spending Articles at Town Meeting