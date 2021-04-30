You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Coast Guard airlifts ill mariner 80 miles off Cape Cod

Coast Guard airlifts ill mariner 80 miles off Cape Cod

April 30, 2021

CAPE COD – An Air Station Cape Cod aircrew evacuated a patient suffering from severe abdominal pain 80 miles east of Cape Cod. The patient was hoisted in 25 knot winds, seas up to 10 feet, and ceilings as low as 100’ above the water, after which he was transferred to EMS at Hyannis. Another safe and successful medevac in the books!

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

