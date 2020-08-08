MARTHA’S VINEYARD – The Coast Guard reports a rescue crew from Air Station Cape Cod conducted a medevac from F/V Excalibur after a crew member suffered a hand injury, 40 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard.
Coast Guard airlifts injured fisherman off Martha’s Vineyard
August 7, 2020
