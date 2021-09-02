Coast Guard assisting fishing vessel 110 miles off Nantucket taking on water

NANTUCKET – The Coast Guard responded to a call for help 110 miles east of Nantucket Thursday. The fishing vessel Donny C reported they were taking on water. The Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba arrived on scene and assisted with dewatering pumps which were being utilized to manage flooding onboard. CGC ESCANABA is escorting F/V Donny C to New Bedford, MA. The source of the water intrusion is not yet known.