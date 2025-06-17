CHATHAM -Coast Guard Station Chatham launched on a case near Monomoy Island Monday after a call from the Center for Coastal Studies reported the endangered leather back turtle was safely escorted to the island to be disentangled.
Coast Guard assists Center for Coastal Studies with entangled turtle
June 17, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sewer work starting up on Cove Road in Dennis
- Regional Commissioners join Assembly Delegates in opposing buoy removal
- Ceremony being held on Cape Cod for anniversary of Korean War
- Periodical cicadas likely gone soon
- CCNS seeking applicants to run concessions at Herring Cove Beach
- Cape Baseball League kicks off this Saturday, more with the League Director of Broadcasting
- LISTEN: Most expensive Cape home sale for 2025 in Chatham
- Public comments accepted for Route 6A study, two Cape Cod towns hosting meetings next week
- Surplus state-owned land being offered for housing proposals
- Bourne School District receives funds for student STEM pathways
- LISTEN: Point in Time homeless survey likely not the full picture, says Barnstable County
- LISTEN: “To the Sea” — James Blachly guest conducts for ocean-themed Cape Symphony concert
- Father’s Day car show returns to Hyannis this weekend