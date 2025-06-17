You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Coast Guard assists Center for Coastal Studies with entangled turtle

June 17, 2025

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England/CWN

CHATHAM -Coast Guard Station Chatham launched on a case near Monomoy Island Monday after a call from the Center for Coastal Studies reported the endangered leather back turtle was safely escorted to the island to be disentangled.

