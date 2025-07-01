Coast Guard Base Cape Cod holds change of command ceremony

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)



JOINT BASE CAPE COD – From Coast Guard First District Northeast: U.S. Coast Guard Base Cape Cod held a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Cape Cod, Massachusetts, June 25, 2025.

Capt. Roger Masson relieved Capt. Bowen Spievack as commanding officer of Base Cape Cod during the ceremony, which was presided over by Rear Adm. Carola List, the commander of the Operational Logstics Command.

Masson reported to Base Cape Cod in 2021, where he served as the Facilities Engineer. In 2023, he served as the Executive Officer of the base.

Spievack retired from the Coast Guard after the ceremony, marking 23 years of service.

Base Cape Cod is a part of Joint Base Cape Cod, where they own 3,500 of the 23,000 acres of land. It houses the Kaehler Memorial Clinic, Air Station Cape Cod, Port Security Unit 301, Marine Safety & Security Team Cape Cod and other Coast Guard departments.

The commanding officer also manages the second-largest shore facility in the Coast Guard, maintaining readiness in supporting missions in the region.

The Change of Command ceremony is a tradition that shows the personnel on the base an uninterrupted transfer of command.



Photos by U.S. Coast Guard/CWN