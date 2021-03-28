NANTUCKET – The Coast Guard is reporting that an aircrew out of Air Station Cape Cod is currently conducting a medevac 60 miles south of Nantucket. CWN will bring you further details as we get them.
Coast Guard conducting medevac off Nantucket
March 28, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
