Coast Guard conducting medevac off Nantucket

March 28, 2021

COURTESY OF THE US COAST GUARD

NANTUCKET – The Coast Guard is reporting that an aircrew out of Air Station Cape Cod is currently conducting a medevac 60 miles south of Nantucket. CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

