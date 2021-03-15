NANTUCKET – Coast Guard crews successfully medevaced of a 45-year-old fisherman from the 80-foot fishing vessel, Mariner, approximately 35 miles east of Nantucket, Massachusetts, Sunday. At 12:50 p.m., watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England Command Center were notified by the vessel captain who was concerned about a crewmember experiencing chest pains. The Coast Guard duty flight surgeon was consulted and recommended a medevac based on the concern that the fisherman’s condition could worsen if left untreated. A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew transported the man back to shore where Emergency Medical Services took him to Cape Cod Hospital. The weather at the time of the medevac was reportedly four-foot seas and 20 mph winds.
Coast Guard conducts medevac 35 miles east of Nantucket
March 15, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
