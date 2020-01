PORTLAND, ME – Coast Guard rescue crews responded to an EPIRB alert 45 nautical miles southeast of Portland, ME Thursday. The F/V Hayley Ann reportedly had 2 people on board. An HC-144 and two MH-60 aircrews launched from AIRSTA Cape Cod to search. The cutter Steelhead was also searching.

The Coast Guard updated that a Good Samaritan fishing vessel crew recovered 2 persons in the water who were unresponsive. The Coast Guard crews were coordinating transport to shore.