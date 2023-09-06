Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger 180 miles from Cape Cod

CAPE COD – The Coast Guard medevaced a passenger from the cruise ship Carnival Legend 180 nautical miles from Cape Cod Monday.

At 6:35 PM, First Coast Guard District command center watchstanders received a report from the Carnival Legend that a woman on board the cruise ship was experiencing abdominal pains and had been vomiting throughout the day. The vessel was in route to Greenland from Cape Cod.

A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, Massachusetts, MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and a HH-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew were launched to assist.

At 10:25 PM, the aircrew arrived on scene, and the Jayhawk’s crew safely hoisted patient and the cruise ship nurse at around 11 PM.

The patient and nurse were transferred to emergency medical services at 12:05 AM.