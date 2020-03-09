JOINT BASE CAPE COD – A Coast Guard HC-144 twin-engine aircraft declared an in-flight emergency late Monday afternoon. The pilot reported hydraulic failure. The plane touched down safely at Joint Base Cape Cod and no injuries were reported.
USCG photo
Coast Guard plane lands safely after reported hydraulic failure
March 9, 2020
