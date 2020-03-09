You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Coast Guard plane lands safely after reported hydraulic failure

Coast Guard plane lands safely after reported hydraulic failure

March 9, 2020


JOINT BASE CAPE COD – A Coast Guard HC-144 twin-engine aircraft declared an in-flight emergency late Monday afternoon. The pilot reported hydraulic failure. The plane touched down safely at Joint Base Cape Cod and no injuries were reported.
USCG photo

