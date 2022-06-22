TRURO – The Coast Guard and Truro Fire-Rescue responded after a small vessel capsized and two people began getting carried out in Pamet Harbor about 10:30 AM Wednesday morning. The two were brought to shore where Truro EMTs evaluated them. Further details were not immediately available.
Coast Guard rescues two people after their vessel capsizes in Pamet Harbor
June 22, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
