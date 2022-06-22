You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Coast Guard rescues two people after their vessel capsizes in Pamet Harbor

June 22, 2022

TRURO – The Coast Guard and Truro Fire-Rescue responded after a small vessel capsized and two people began getting carried out in Pamet Harbor about 10:30 AM Wednesday morning. The two were brought to shore where Truro EMTs evaluated them. Further details were not immediately available.

