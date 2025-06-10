You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Coast Guard searching for fishing vessel two days overdue last seen off Eastham

Coast Guard searching for fishing vessel two days overdue last seen off Eastham

June 10, 2025

EASTHAM – From US Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England: The Coast Guard is searching for F/V SEAHORSE, a white 30 ft fishing vessel that is two days overdue. The vessel has a mermaid on the bow, and “SEAHORSE” painted on the stern in rough lettering.

The vessel was known to be fishing in the vicinity of Target Ship Wreck near Eastham in the Cape Cod Bay. A cell phone ping last placed the vessel two miles offshore Chatham.

If you have any information please call Sector Southeastern New England command center at (866) 819-9128.

