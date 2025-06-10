Coast Guard searching for fishing vessel two days overdue last seen off Eastham

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

EASTHAM – From US Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England: The Coast Guard is searching for F/V SEAHORSE, a white 30 ft fishing vessel that is two days overdue. The vessel has a mermaid on the bow, and “SEAHORSE” painted on the stern in rough lettering.

The vessel was known to be fishing in the vicinity of Target Ship Wreck near Eastham in the Cape Cod Bay. A cell phone ping last placed the vessel two miles offshore Chatham.

If you have any information please call Sector Southeastern New England command center at (866) 819-9128.