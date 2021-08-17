NANTUCKET – The Coast Guard reports that crews from Air Station Cape Cod are actively searching for a man overboard 60NM southeast of Nantucket from the F/V Blue Wave out of New Bedford. They say the man was not wearing a life jacket. The Coast Guard Cutter Tybee is also enroute to assist in the search.
Coast Guard searching for man overboard 60 miles off Nantucket
August 16, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
