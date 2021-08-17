You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Coast Guard searching for man overboard 60 miles off Nantucket

Coast Guard searching for man overboard 60 miles off Nantucket

August 16, 2021

NANTUCKET – The Coast Guard reports that crews from Air Station Cape Cod are actively searching for a man overboard 60NM southeast of Nantucket from the F/V Blue Wave out of New Bedford. They say the man was not wearing a life jacket. The Coast Guard Cutter Tybee is also enroute to assist in the search.

