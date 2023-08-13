You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Coast Guard searching for man reported overboard off Nantucket

Coast Guard searching for man reported overboard off Nantucket

August 13, 2023

NANTUCKET – The Coast Guard is searching for a man reported overboard Saturday evening. The vessel Gaston’s Legacy reported a crew member overboard about 8 PM. A helicopter from Air Station Cape Cod and a boat from the Brant Point station were participating in the search along with civilian vessels in the area.

Severe thunderstorms hampered searches on Sunday. The island was hit by one severe cell around 2:30 PM but other storms that were capable of producing waterspouts passed south of the island during the morning.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 