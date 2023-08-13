Coast Guard searching for man reported overboard off Nantucket

NANTUCKET – The Coast Guard is searching for a man reported overboard Saturday evening. The vessel Gaston’s Legacy reported a crew member overboard about 8 PM. A helicopter from Air Station Cape Cod and a boat from the Brant Point station were participating in the search along with civilian vessels in the area.

Severe thunderstorms hampered searches on Sunday. The island was hit by one severe cell around 2:30 PM but other storms that were capable of producing waterspouts passed south of the island during the morning.