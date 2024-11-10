Coast Guard searching for vessel last seen in Pleasant Bay

HARWICH – The Coast Guard is searching for a missing sailboat. The USCG Command Center says they are searching for a missing 48ft sailing vessel “ALCHEMIST” with 1 sailor onboard. The last known position was near Pleasant Bay. The vessel is described as having a green hull and green bimini. Last contact was November 7th. Anyone with info is asked to please contact the Coast Guard at 866-842-1560.