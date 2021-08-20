Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England sets Port condition X-RAY for Tropical Storm Henri

BOSTON – The Captain of the Port for Southeastern New England has established port readiness condition X-RAY effective at 8 p.m., Thursday.

The ports of Southeastern New England are currently open to all commercial traffic and all transfer operations may continue while X-RAY remains in effect. Winds between 39 and 54 mph from a hurricane-force storm are possible within 48 hours.

All oceangoing commercial vessels and oceangoing barges greater than 500 gross tons should immediately advise the Captain of the Port of their intention to remain in port or to depart. Vessels desiring to remain in port must immediately contact the Captain of the Port at (508) 457-3211 to receive permission to do so. Vessels bound for Narragansett, Mount Hope, Buzzards Bay, and Cape Cod Bay that are unable to depart 24 hours prior to gale force winds making landfall are advised to seek an alternate destination.

Pleasure craft are advised to seek safe harbor. Drawbridges may not be operating during periods of high winds, or when an evacuation is in progress.

Port facilities are advised to review their heavy weather plan and take all necessary precautions to adequately prepare for the expected conditions.

The Coast Guard is warning the public of these important safety messages:

Stay off the water . The Coast Guard’s search and rescue capabilities degrade as storm conditions strengthen. This means help could be delayed. That is why boaters should heed to weather watches, warnings and small craft advisories.

. The Coast Guard’s search and rescue capabilities degrade as storm conditions strengthen. This means help could be delayed. That is why boaters should heed to weather watches, warnings and small craft advisories. Evacuate as necessary . If mandatory evacuations are set for an area, the public should evacuate without delay. Coast Guard personnel and other emergency responders may not be able to evacuate those in danger during the storm.

. If mandatory evacuations are set for an area, the public should evacuate without delay. Coast Guard personnel and other emergency responders may not be able to evacuate those in danger during the storm. Secure belongings . Owners of large boats are urged to move their vessels to inland marinas where they will be less vulnerable to breaking free of their moorings or damage. Trailerable boats should be pulled from the water and stored in a place that is not prone to flooding. Those who are leaving their boats in the water are reminded to secure life rings, lifejackets and small boats. These items, if not secured properly, can break free and require valuable search and rescue resources be diverted to ensure they are not actually people in distress.

. Owners of large boats are urged to move their vessels to inland marinas where they will be less vulnerable to breaking free of their moorings or damage. Trailerable boats should be pulled from the water and stored in a place that is not prone to flooding. Those who are leaving their boats in the water are reminded to secure life rings, lifejackets and small boats. These items, if not secured properly, can break free and require valuable search and rescue resources be diverted to ensure they are not actually people in distress. Stay clear of beaches . Wave heights and currents typically increase before a storm makes landfall. Even the best swimmers can fall victim to the strong waves and rip currents caused by Henri. Swimmers should stay clear of beaches until local lifeguards and law enforcement officials say the water is safe.

. Wave heights and currents typically increase before a storm makes landfall. Even the best swimmers can fall victim to the strong waves and rip currents caused by Henri. Swimmers should stay clear of beaches until local lifeguards and law enforcement officials say the water is safe. Be prepared . Area residents should prepared by developing a family plan, creating a disaster supply kit, having a place to go, securing their home and having a plan for pets. Information can be found at the National Hurricane Center’s webpage.

. Area residents should prepared by developing a family plan, creating a disaster supply kit, having a place to go, securing their home and having a plan for pets. Information can be found at the National Hurricane Center’s webpage. Stay informed. The public should monitor the progress and strength of Henri through local television, radio and internet. Boaters can monitor its progress on VHF radio channel 16. Information can also be obtained on small craft advisories and warnings on VHF radio channel 16.

For information on the progress of Henri and hurricane preparedness, please visit the National Hurricane Center’s web page at the following link – http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/.