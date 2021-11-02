You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Coast Guard suspends active search for overdue pilot off Chatham

Coast Guard suspends active search for overdue pilot off Chatham

November 2, 2021

CHATHAM – The Coast Guard suspended its active search Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., for an overdue aircraft in the vicinity of Nauset Beach, pending new information.
Coast Guard crews searched a total of 55 hours covering more than 2,076 square miles with no sign of missing pilot or aircraft.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England received a report at 10:34 p.m, Sunday, from the Air Force Regional Command Center reporting a possible downed, white and beige, Piper 28 aircraft four miles east of Sampson Island.
Search crews included:
• Coast Guard Station Chatham 45-foot response boat crew
• Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, MH-60 Jayhawk crew
• Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed-wing crew
• Coast Guard Cutter Spencer (WMEC 905) crew
• Coast Guard Cutter Sanibel (WPB 1312) crew
• Coast Guard Cutter Tybee (WPB 1330) crew
• Chatham Harbormaster
• Harwich Harbormaster
• Orleans Harbor Master
• Two additional local assets, including towboat
If anyone has new information regarding this case, please call Sector Southeastern New England at 508-457-3211.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 