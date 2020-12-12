You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Coast Guard tows disabled fishing vessel off Nantucket

Coast Guard tows disabled fishing vessel off Nantucket

December 12, 2020

Coast Guard members from U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma conduct a tow of fishing vessel Fearless 164NM east of Nantucket, Massachusetts, December 9, 2020. The tow was conducted over the course of 4 days in 4ft seas and 17 knot winds. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Noel)

NANTUCKET – The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma safely towed a disabled fishing vessel located 160 nautical miles East of Nantucket, Massachusetts, Friday.

Tahoma received a report at 10:26 p.m. Sunday night from Coast Guard First District Command Center. Fishing vessel Fearless was reported to be disabled, with the crew requesting assistance.

Tahoma’s crew conducted the tow of fearless over the course of 5 days, taking the vessel into tow Monday and rendezvousing with a commercial towing company near Buzzard’s Bay on Friday.

“When a ship has a crew that can do anything you need them to do, it makes life very easy.” said Cmdr. Eric Johnson, Tahoma’s commanding officer. “Apparently, Fearless also falls into that category. The crew quickly and expertly set the tow and were proactive about monitoring it and communicating during the transit.”

There were no injuries reported. Weather on scene was 8 foot seas and 20 knots of wind. Tahoma is a 270-foot Famous Class Cutter home-ported in Kittery, Maine.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 