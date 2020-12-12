Coast Guard tows disabled fishing vessel off Nantucket

NANTUCKET – The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma safely towed a disabled fishing vessel located 160 nautical miles East of Nantucket, Massachusetts, Friday.

Tahoma received a report at 10:26 p.m. Sunday night from Coast Guard First District Command Center. Fishing vessel Fearless was reported to be disabled, with the crew requesting assistance.

Tahoma’s crew conducted the tow of fearless over the course of 5 days, taking the vessel into tow Monday and rendezvousing with a commercial towing company near Buzzard’s Bay on Friday.

“When a ship has a crew that can do anything you need them to do, it makes life very easy.” said Cmdr. Eric Johnson, Tahoma’s commanding officer. “Apparently, Fearless also falls into that category. The crew quickly and expertly set the tow and were proactive about monitoring it and communicating during the transit.”

There were no injuries reported. Weather on scene was 8 foot seas and 20 knots of wind. Tahoma is a 270-foot Famous Class Cutter home-ported in Kittery, Maine.