Coastal Flood Advisory 10 AM to 2 PM

January 23, 2023

Coastal Flood Advisory

Coastal Hazard Message
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
322 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

…COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways (2.7 to 13.6 feet Mean Lower Low Water).

* WHERE…Barnstable MA County.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 2 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.

