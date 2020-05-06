Coastal Flood Advisory 8 PM Thursday to 3 AM Friday

Coastal Flood Advisory

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

341 PM EDT Wed May 6 2020

…COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THURSDAY TO 3 AM

* WHAT…High astronomical tides, combined with a surge of 0.5 to 1.0 feet will lead to minor inundation around the time of high tide within a few hours of midnight tonight, and to a greater extent Thursday night. Only typical roadways are expected to be impacted.

* WHERE…East and south coastal Massachusetts.

* WHEN…For the Coastal Flood Statement, from 9 PM this evening to 2 AM EDT Thursday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 8 PM Thursday to 3 AM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of the most vulnerable shore roads and/or basements. Isolated inundation up to a foot is possible, especially Thursday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.