Coastal flood advisory from 10 AM to 3 PM Friday

Coastal Flood Advisory

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

307 PM EDT Thu Oct 17 2024

…COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 3 PM EDT FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways (3.2 to 13.5 feet Mean Lower Low Water).

* WHERE…Eastern Essex MA, Suffolk MA, Eastern Norfolk MA, Eastern Plymouth MA, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 3 PM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Shallow pockets of flooding less than one foot deep affects the lowest lying areas along the coast, including Morrissey Boulevard in Boston. Roads remain passable. Shallow pockets of flooding less than one foot deep affect more vulnerable coastal roads along the North Shore from Salem and Gloucester to Newburyport. Rough surf will likely cause some splashover onto coastal roads around the time of high tide. Roads remain passable. Low lying areas and roads near Nantucket Harbor, including Easy Street, may experience pockets of shallow flooding less than one foot deep.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.