Coldest weather in years continues to affect the region

CAPE COD – Cape Cod is waking up to some of the coldest weather the region has seen in years. Provincetown dropped to -4, Chatham -2, Hyannis -8, Falmouth -5. Windchill values as low as -36 were reported overnight. A little light snow fell on parts of the outer Cape.

Eversource continues to work to restore power after wind gusts as high as 63 MPH downed trees and limbs. Most of the large outages from last night have been cleared. as of 8 AM, 200 customers were out in Yarmouth, 60 in Falmouth and 50 in Dennis.

11:00 AM update: Eversource continuing to make progress. About 80 customers without power in Dennis and another 80 in Yarmouth.

CWN will update this article as warranted.