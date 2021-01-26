You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Collision leaves pickup truck on its roof

January 26, 2021

BOURNE – A two-vehicle crash left a pickup truck on its roof. The crash happened on Route 28 northbound near the Falmouth town line about 5 PM Tuesday. Both drivers were able to self extricate and were evaluated but did not appear to be seriously injured. Roads were reported icy around the time of the crash as light snow fell. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. State Police are investigating the crash.

