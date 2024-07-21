You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Collision on Route 6 in Truro stalls traffic

Collision on Route 6 in Truro stalls traffic

July 21, 2024

TRURO – A two-vehicle collision stalled traffic in Truro for a time. The crash happened around 7 PM on Route 6 at Town Hall Road. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Truro Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

