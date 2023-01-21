COMM fire mourns passing of retired Deputy Fire Chief

CENTERVILLE – The Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills (COMM) fire department reports that Retired Deputy Chief Philip Field has passed away. Deputy Field started at COMM in 1974 and worked till his retirement in 2013. The department asks that you join them in keeping the Deputy’s family in your thoughts and prayers.

In a statement on social media, Field’s wife Martha writes: “Retired Deputy Fire Chief of COMM Philip (Phil) Field-my love, passed away peacefully at home last night after a rare and aggressive cancer took him one week after the diagnosis. He has been a firefighter since being on the call force at 16, in Cotuit. He was hired by COMM in July of 1974 and retired in September of 2010.

He was in the first Cape Cod paramedic class. A Union steward. He loved being a firefighter/medic and serving our community. Phil also worked for many years as a dispatcher for the Barnstable County sheriff’s department. We will have been married 50 years in May of 2023. If you know Phil, you know he was dedicated to his profession, and served with honor and integrity. He was stoic to the end, never wanting to be a bother or be fussed over. He was the rock of our family!! I am grateful to the CCH staff on south 2 for taking good care of him over the past week, for their kindness and ability to get him home STAT before he passed. If you have any stories/antidotes about him please share with us.”