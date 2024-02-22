Committee recommends replacement of Barnstable Fire Station

BARNSTABLE – From Barnstable Fire: The Barnstable Fire District and the Barnstable Fire Department are excited to announce that after the creation of a Fire Station Building needs Committee last fall, it is the committee’s recommendation that the District move forward with plans to replace the current fire station located at 3249 Main Street.

The Fire Station Building Needs Committee performed an internal feasibility study considering different locations and options and concluded that station replacement is the best course of action. The current station is non-compliant in area including firefighter safety, ADA accessibility, apparatus storage, and room for additional staffing.

The station, originally constructed in 1935 and remodeled over the years, does not have enough room to house all the department’s vehicles, apparatus, and staff. The current station footprint cannot accommodate the expanding population and growth in the fire district. With additional development in the Industrial Park area, the calls for EMS and Fire Services are expected to shift away from the village.

The proposed plan would be to demo the current Barnstable Water Department structure at 1841 Phinney’s Lane and construct a new modern fire station to serve the residents and guests of the Barnstable Fire District for the next 50 years. Once the construction is complete and the fire station relocates, the Water Department and District offices would be moved to the old fire station building at 3249 Main Street. In addition, the plan calls for repurposing a portion of that building as an 1,800 square foot, 1st floor community space for annual district meetings, village functions and other community needs.

The first step will be approval for funding for Architectural and Engineering Design for the new fire station at this year’s Annual Fire District Meeting. Further details will be provided shortly.