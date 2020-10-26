You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Commuter nightmare: Tractor trailer fire closed Route 6 west in Bourne early Monday

October 26, 2020

BOURNE – A tractor trailer fire forced the closure of Route 6 westbound in Sandwich early Monday morning. The fire was reported shortly after 4:30 AM westbound before the Sagamore Bridge. The driver was able to get out and was not injured. All westbound traffic was being detoured off at exit 2 (Route 130). The truck was reportedly hauling food.

