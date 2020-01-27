You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Compromised utility pole knocks out power on Yarmouth Road in Hyannis

Compromised utility pole knocks out power on Yarmouth Road in Hyannis

January 26, 2020

HYANNIS – A utility pole was found compromised on Yarmouth Road near Camp Street not far from the Yarmouth town line around 8:50 PM Sunday evening. Power was reportedly knocked out in the area. Eversource crews were on scene. Traffic was being slowed in the area. It was not immediately clear how the pole was damaged.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 