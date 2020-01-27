HYANNIS – A utility pole was found compromised on Yarmouth Road near Camp Street not far from the Yarmouth town line around 8:50 PM Sunday evening. Power was reportedly knocked out in the area. Eversource crews were on scene. Traffic was being slowed in the area. It was not immediately clear how the pole was damaged.
Compromised utility pole knocks out power on Yarmouth Road in Hyannis
January 26, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Former Brewster Whitecaps Coach and Family among California Helicopter Crash
- ‘Moderate Exercise’ Is Essential. But What Is It?
- Investigation Underway After Kobe Bryant, daughter perish in copter crash, 7 others dead
- Lawmakers to Hold Public Hearing on Baker Health Care Bill
- Ex-trooper Denies Collecting Pay for Holidays he Didn’t Work
- Campaign Crunch Time Forces Progressives to Eye Private Jets
- Town Administrator Search Companies Pitch Themselves to Harwich Selectmen
- Community Health Center Names New Chief Transformation Officer
- Barnstable Public Schools Open House is Wednesday
- Cape Cod Community College To Host Kennedy Center College Theatre Festival
- Barnstable Youth Commission to Host Annual Youth Job Fair
- Sunday Journal Discussion with the Fall River Diocese
- Sunday Journal Discussion with Latham Centers