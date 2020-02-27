You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Condominium signs stolen in Falmouth

Condominium signs stolen in Falmouth

February 27, 2020


FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report that tuesday morning the Treetops groundskeeper reported that sometime during the night both the large and smaller “Treetops” signs were stolen. The signs’ lights were also damaged. Please contact Officer Livingston with any information about the incident at 774-255-4527.
Photos by Falmouth Police/CWN

