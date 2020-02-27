FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report that tuesday morning the Treetops groundskeeper reported that sometime during the night both the large and smaller “Treetops” signs were stolen. The signs’ lights were also damaged. Please contact Officer Livingston with any information about the incident at 774-255-4527.
Photos by Falmouth Police/CWN
Condominium signs stolen in Falmouth
February 27, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
