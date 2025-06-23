You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Construction crew hits gas line in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE – A construction crew struck a gas line in Barnstable around 12:30 PM Monday. The incident happened in the 1200 block of Mary Dunn Road, north of the Route 6 overpass. National Grid was called to mitigate the situation. Traffic was being rerouted around the scene.

