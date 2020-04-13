OSTERVILLE – A construction crew struck a gas line in Osterville around 9:15 AM Monday morning. The incident happened by 2910 Falmouth Road (Route 28) just east of Osterville/West Barnstable Road. National Grid arrived quickly to shut off the gas. Traffic was delayed in the area while the scene was worked.
Construction crew hits gas line on Route 28 in Osterville
April 13, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
