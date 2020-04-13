You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Construction crew hits gas line on Route 28 in Osterville

Construction crew hits gas line on Route 28 in Osterville

April 13, 2020

OSTERVILLE – A construction crew struck a gas line in Osterville around 9:15 AM Monday morning. The incident happened by 2910 Falmouth Road (Route 28) just east of Osterville/West Barnstable Road. National Grid arrived quickly to shut off the gas. Traffic was delayed in the area while the scene was worked.

