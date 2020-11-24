You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Construction to cause delays, detours in area of Route 6A and Route 134

Construction to cause delays, detours in area of Route 6A and Route 134

November 24, 2020

COURTESY OF THE DENNIS POLICE DEPARTMENT

DENNIS – Starting today, a contractor working for MA DOT will be reconstructing the sidewalk on the north side of Route 6A from Route 134 to the area of Grumpy’s Restaurant. The work is scheduled to last 2-3 weeks during which only eastbound traffic will be allowed through the work zone. Westbound traffic will be detoured from the intersection of Route 134/Route 6A north on Bridge Street to west on Sesuit Neck Road and back to Route 6A. Police officers will be in the area to help direct traffic.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

We appreciate your patience while the construction is taking place.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 