You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Construction worker injured at Cape Cod Times office

Construction worker injured at Cape Cod Times office

June 13, 2020

HYANNIS – A construction worker was injured after reportedly falling about 10 feet from a ladder at the Cape Cod Times offices at 319 Main Street in Hyannis shortly after 4 PM Friday. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital and a short time later flown by MedFlight helicopter to a Boston trauma center.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 