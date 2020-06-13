HYANNIS – A construction worker was injured after reportedly falling about 10 feet from a ladder at the Cape Cod Times offices at 319 Main Street in Hyannis shortly after 4 PM Friday. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital and a short time later flown by MedFlight helicopter to a Boston trauma center.
Construction worker injured at Cape Cod Times office
June 13, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
