MASHPEE – A construction worker was injured in Mashpee around 11:30 AM Wednesday. Rescuers responded to 150 Gleneagle Dr. where the victim’s arm had reportedly gotten caught in a grinding machine. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. The Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) will investigate the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
Construction worker injured in Mashpee
May 15, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
