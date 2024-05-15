You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Construction worker injured in Mashpee

Construction worker injured in Mashpee

May 15, 2024

MASHPEE – A construction worker was injured in Mashpee around 11:30 AM Wednesday. Rescuers responded to 150 Gleneagle Dr. where the victim’s arm had reportedly gotten caught in a grinding machine. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. The Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) will investigate the incident. Further details were not immediately available.

