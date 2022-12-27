HARWICH – A container truck struck a utility pole in Harwich Tuesday afternoon. There were no injuries but as a result, Main Street between Sisson Road and South Street was closed. Eversource crews were responding to make repairs and restore electric service to 342 customers affected. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN
Video report: Container truck strikes utility pole in Harwich
December 27, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
