Video report: Container truck strikes utility pole in Harwich



HARWICH – A container truck struck a utility pole in Harwich Tuesday afternoon. There were no injuries but as a result, Main Street between Sisson Road and South Street was closed. Eversource crews were responding to make repairs and restore electric service to 342 customers affected. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

ha122722 Truck vs pole from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.