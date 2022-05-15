You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Containment booms deployed to contain fuel spill in Falmouth

Containment booms deployed to contain fuel spill in Falmouth

May 15, 2022

FALMOUTH – Officials deployed booms to contain a large fuel spill in Falmouth Sunday morning. The incident happened in the Falmouth Inner Harbor off Scranton Avenue. Officials were able to determine the vessel involved. Further details were not immediately available.

