FALMOUTH – Officials deployed booms to contain a large fuel spill in Falmouth Sunday morning. The incident happened in the Falmouth Inner Harbor off Scranton Avenue. Officials were able to determine the vessel involved. Further details were not immediately available.
Containment booms deployed to contain fuel spill in Falmouth
May 15, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Plimoth Patuxet Museums Receive $1 Million Gift for Mayflower II
- Falmouth Select Board Takes Action to Remove Town Manager
- Chatham Purchases Land From Fall River Diocese for Affordable Housing
- Sunday Journal – Baby Formula Shortage with A Baby Center
- Parents Swap, Sell Baby Formula as Biden Focuses on Shortage
- Cape Cod Struggles With Baby Formula Shortage
- Biden Marks COVID ‘Tragic Milestone’ in US at Global Summit
- Housing Assistance Corporation to Hold Info Session on 30 Affordable Units
- Cape Cod ARPA Funding Application Portal Now Open
- Sunday Journal – Celebrating Small Business with the Coop and Love Live Local
- Sunday Journal – 22Mohawks K9 Motorcycle Ride
- Gino Cappelletti, Who Scored 1st Points in AFL History, Dies
- Dennis Voters Elect New Alongside Old Faces