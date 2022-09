CAPE COD – Local agencies are pausing this Sunday morning to hold remembrance ceremonies on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City, the Pentagon and Shanksville, PA 21 years ago.

CWN has crews out covering some of the ceremonies and we expect agencies to post about their own events as well. CWN will post here as they come in so please check back to this article.

HARWICH FIRE: All images by Craig S. Chadwick/CWN

