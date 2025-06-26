Convicted felon from Hyannis sentenced to 10 years in prison for unlawfully possessing firearms



BOSTON, MA – From U.S. Attorney’s office Boston: A Hyannis man was sentenced yesterday in federal court in Boston for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Donnell Pina, 52, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Judge William G. Young to 10 years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release. In March 2025, Pina pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. In November 2022, Pina, along with co-defendant Ryan Diefenbach, was indicted by a federal grand jury.

In September 2021, Pina and Diefenbach possessed a Chinese SKS .762 caliber rifle. In September 2021, Pina sold two firearms – the Chinese SKS .762 caliber rifle and a Walther Colt M4 Carbine .22LR caliber semi-automatic rifle – to a confidential informant working with federal law enforcement in two separate transactions on Cape Cod.

Due to prior felony convictions, both Pina and Diefenbach are prohibited from possessing firearms. In October 2024, Diefenbach was sentenced to six years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley and Scott Riordan, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, Boston Field Division made the announcement today. Assistant United States Attorney Elianna J. Nuzum of the Criminal Division prosecuted the case.

