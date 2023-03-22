You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Cotuit firefighters keep brush fire from spreading to house

Cotuit firefighters keep brush fire from spreading to house

March 22, 2023

COTUIT – Fast work by Cotuit firefighters kept a brush fire from reaching a nearby home. Crews were called to the Bramblebush Drive neighborhood shortly before 4 PM. The fire reportedly began as a permit fire that grew out of control. A shed was damaged but the house was saved as firefighters wet down the area. No injuries were reported.

