COTUIT – Fast work by Cotuit firefighters kept a brush fire from reaching a nearby home. Crews were called to the Bramblebush Drive neighborhood shortly before 4 PM. The fire reportedly began as a permit fire that grew out of control. A shed was damaged but the house was saved as firefighters wet down the area. No injuries were reported.
Cotuit firefighters keep brush fire from spreading to house
March 22, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
