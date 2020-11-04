Cotuit man accused of assaulting elderly campaigner in Osterville

OSTERVILLE – Barnstable Police report that on Tuesday November 3rd at approximately 2 PM, they were dispatched to the area near the Precinct 5 Voting Poll located at the Osterville Fire Station at 999 Main Street Osterville for a fight between a younger male and an elderly male. While enroute to the call, Barnstable patrol units were informed that the younger bearded male involved in the altercation had left the area in a black pickup truck. Dispatch provided patrol units with the license plate number of the truck and they began a search of the area.

Upon arriving at the scene, Officer David Heise spoke with the 69-year-old Barnstable resident that had been involved in the altercation. The older male victim reported that a younger male with a beard had stopped his truck next to him as the victim was standing near the roadside holding a Trump 2020 sign. The younger pickup truck driver began shouting at the older male and then got out of his car and continued to yell as he approached the older victim. Upon reaching the elderly victim, the younger male grabbed the Trump sign from the victim’s hands and threw it to the ground. The younger male then grabbed the 69-year-old victim with both hands and began shaking him and pushing him backwards as he continued to yell at him.

While Officer Heise was speaking with the assault victim and his wife, a witness approached the patrol officer and confirmed that she had witnessed the younger male grabbing and pushing the older victim. The elderly victim was not injured during the altercation and refused any medical treatment.

Shortly thereafter, Lt. Michael Clark located the black pickup driven by a younger bearded male pulling out of the parking lot of Fancy’s Market in Osterville. Lt. Clark conducted a motor vehicle stop and other patrol units arrived to assist. As the investigation continued, Lt. Clark then drove the victim to the scene of the MV stop where the elderly victim positively identified the younger truck driver as the person that had assaulted him earlier near the Osterville Fire Station voting site.

The suspect, 32-year-old Cotuit resident Bladen Tisdell, was placed under arrest for Assault and Battery on a Person over 60 years of age and Disorderly Conduct. Tisdell was transported to the Barnstable Police Department where he was booked and advised of his rights. Several hours later Tisdell was bailed on personal recognizance. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Wednesday November 4th .